Earnings results for Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Broadway Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadway Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Dividend Strength: Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Broadway Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BYFC)

In the past three months, Broadway Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Broadway Financial is held by insiders. Only 1.41% of the stock of Broadway Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BYFC



Broadway Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here