Earnings results for Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $103 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. Host Hotels & Resorts has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.8. Host Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.97, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.98%. The high price target for HST is $17.00 and the low price target for HST is $9.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Host Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.97, Host Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $11.38. Host Hotels & Resorts has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

In the past three months, Host Hotels & Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Host Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 96.21% of the stock of Host Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST



Earnings for Host Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Host Hotels & Resorts is 94.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Host Hotels & Resorts is 94.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Host Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

