Earnings results for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Dividend Strength: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Hoth Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

In the past three months, Hoth Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.27% of the stock of Hoth Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 2.14% of the stock of Hoth Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH



Hoth Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

