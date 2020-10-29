Earnings results for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Houlihan Lokey last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Houlihan Lokey has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Houlihan Lokey has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.80%. The high price target for HLI is $65.00 and the low price target for HLI is $53.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Houlihan Lokey has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.67, Houlihan Lokey has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $62.95. Houlihan Lokey has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Houlihan Lokey has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 41.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Houlihan Lokey will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.74% next year. This indicates that Houlihan Lokey will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

In the past three months, Houlihan Lokey insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $324,083.00 in company stock. Only 27.04% of the stock of Houlihan Lokey is held by insiders. 71.26% of the stock of Houlihan Lokey is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI



Earnings for Houlihan Lokey are expected to grow by 49.02% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 22.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Houlihan Lokey is 22.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Houlihan Lokey has a P/B Ratio of 4.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

