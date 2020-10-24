CHEMUNG FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CHMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Chemung Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.52. Chemung Financial has generated $3.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Chemung Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHEMUNG FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Chemung Financial’s stock was trading at $26.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHMG shares have increased by 37.3% and is now trading at $36.80.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon last released its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. Icon has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. Icon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ICON’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon’s stock was trading at $152.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ICLR shares have increased by 27.4% and is now trading at $194.35.

CITRIX SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CTXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems last announced its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company earned $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Its revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Citrix Systems has generated $4.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Citrix Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITRIX SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems’ stock was trading at $114.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTXS shares have increased by 6.9% and is now trading at $122.7150.

FVCBANKCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH last released its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS FVCBANKCORP INC/SH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s stock was trading at $13.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FVCB stock has decreased by 4.6% and is now trading at $12.72.