IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:IRDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REXR)

Iridium Communications last posted its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company earned $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Its revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Iridium Communications has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Iridium Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:REXR)

Iridium Communications’ stock was trading at $23.02 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IRDM shares have increased by 18.3% and is now trading at $27.23.

BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST (NYSE:BDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust last released its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $126.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Its revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brandywine Realty Trust has generated $1.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Brandywine Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $12.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BDN stock has decreased by 20.0% and is now trading at $9.88.

GLACIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:GBCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp last posted its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Glacier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLACIER BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.49 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GBCI shares have increased by 17.9% and is now trading at $37.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABB)

ABB last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. ABB has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3.

HOW HAS ABB’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ABB)

ABB’s stock was trading at $18.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABB shares have increased by 38.8% and is now trading at $26.13.