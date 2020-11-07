MIMECAST (NASDAQ:MIME) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Its revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mimecast has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.1. Mimecast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIMECAST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast’s stock was trading at $32.04 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MIME shares have increased by 35.1% and is now trading at $43.29.

TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:TRHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm earned $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TABULA RASA HEALTHCARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s stock was trading at $45.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRHC stock has decreased by 25.2% and is now trading at $34.32.

PING IDENTITY (NYSE:PING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ping Identity has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year. Ping Identity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PING IDENTITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity’s stock was trading at $18.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PING stock has increased by 25.7% and is now trading at $23.34.

DHI GROUP (NYSE:DHX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. DHI Group has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.8. DHI Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DHI GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group’s stock was trading at $2.25 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DHX shares have decreased by 20.4% and is now trading at $1.79.