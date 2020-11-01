PLEXUS (NASDAQ:PLXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus has generated $3.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Plexus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PLEXUS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus’ stock was trading at $60.68 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PLXS shares have increased by 14.6% and is now trading at $69.54.

PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:PFBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $18.70 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0.

HOW HAS PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFBI shares have decreased by 2.2% and is now trading at $12.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UDR)

UDR last released its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UDR has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. UDR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UDR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UDR)

UDR’s stock was trading at $44.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UDR shares have decreased by 29.8% and is now trading at $31.24.

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE (NYSE:GPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Its revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Group 1 Automotive has generated $10.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Group 1 Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive’s stock was trading at $61.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GPI shares have increased by 73.7% and is now trading at $106.08.

