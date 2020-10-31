PILGRIM’S PRIDE (NASDAQ:PPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm earned $3.08 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Pilgrim’s Pride has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PILGRIM’S PRIDE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PPC)

Pilgrim’s Pride’s stock was trading at $18.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PPC stock has decreased by 9.0% and is now trading at $16.74.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP (NYSE:CUBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Customers Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CUSTOMERS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp’s stock was trading at $15.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CUBI shares have decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $13.82.

KELLOGG (NYSE:K) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:K)

Kellogg last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kellogg has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Kellogg has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KELLOGG’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:K)

Kellogg’s stock was trading at $61.69 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, K shares have increased by 1.9% and is now trading at $62.89.

COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s stock was trading at $8.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BVN shares have increased by 44.2% and is now trading at $12.27.

