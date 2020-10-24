UNITED BANCORP (NASDAQ:UBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMBK)

United Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. United Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. United Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SMBK)

United Bancorp’s stock was trading at $11.84 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UBCP stock has increased by 5.5% and is now trading at $12.49.

TRINITY BIOTECH (NASDAQ:TRIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 25th, 2020. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $16.02 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trinity Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRINITY BIOTECH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech’s stock was trading at $1.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRIB stock has increased by 122.3% and is now trading at $2.69.

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $33.94 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Cass Information Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems’ stock was trading at $38.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CASS shares have increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $43.26.

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2.

HOW HAS 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp’s stock was trading at $15.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FCCY stock has decreased by 10.6% and is now trading at $13.41.