VIEWRAY (NASDAQ:VRAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay last released its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. ViewRay has generated ($1.18) earnings per share over the last year. ViewRay has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VIEWRAY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay’s stock was trading at $1.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VRAY stock has increased by 64.5% and is now trading at $2.78.

MEI PHARMA (NASDAQ:MEIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma last released its earnings results on September 9th, 2020. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm earned $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma has generated ($0.26) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MEI PHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma’s stock was trading at $1.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MEIP stock has increased by 71.6% and is now trading at $2.66.

IMMERSION (NASDAQ:IMMR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Immersion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IMMERSION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion’s stock was trading at $5.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IMMR stock has increased by 40.4% and is now trading at $7.23.

PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PANL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. The firm earned $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.42 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has generated $0.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6.

HOW HAS PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ stock was trading at $2.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PANL stock has increased by 9.0% and is now trading at $2.66.