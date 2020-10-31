BOYD GAMING (NYSE:BYD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming last posted its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Its revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Boyd Gaming has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Boyd Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BOYD GAMING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming’s stock was trading at $18.56 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BYD stock has increased by 70.9% and is now trading at $31.72.

FISERV (NASDAQ:FISV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv last released its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.8. Fiserv has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FISERV’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv’s stock was trading at $102.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FISV stock has decreased by 6.5% and is now trading at $95.47.

MICROSTRATEGY (NASDAQ:MSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.8. MicroStrategy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MICROSTRATEGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy’s stock was trading at $124.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MSTR stock has increased by 34.6% and is now trading at $167.07.

VALE (NYSE:VALE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VALE)

Vale last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business earned $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.7. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VALE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VALE)

Vale’s stock was trading at $8.50 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VALE shares have increased by 24.4% and is now trading at $10.57.