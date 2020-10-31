CEMENTOS PACASMAYO (NYSE:CPAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Cementos Pacasmayo has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.1. Cementos Pacasmayo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CEMENTOS PACASMAYO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo’s stock was trading at $8.8778 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPAC shares have decreased by 14.4% and is now trading at $7.60.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES (NYSE:BEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources last posted its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Resources has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Franklin Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRANKLIN RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources’ stock was trading at $18.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BEN stock has decreased by 0.3% and is now trading at $18.75.

ZYNEX (NYSE:ZYXI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZYXI)

Zynex last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm earned $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ZYNEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ZYXI)

Zynex’s stock was trading at $11.09 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ZYXI shares have increased by 15.5% and is now trading at $12.81.

MASCO (NYSE:MAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MAS)

Masco last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Masco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MASCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MAS)

Masco’s stock was trading at $39.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MAS shares have increased by 35.6% and is now trading at $53.60.