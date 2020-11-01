STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS (NYSE:SMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products has generated $3.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Standard Motor Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products’ stock was trading at $40.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMP shares have increased by 12.8% and is now trading at $45.80.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDS.B)

(RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $32.49 billion during the quarter. (RDS.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. (RDS.B) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS (RDS.B)’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RDS.B)

(RDS.B)’s stock was trading at $33.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RDS.B stock has decreased by 30.8% and is now trading at $23.36.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

YAMANA GOLD (NYSE:AUY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company earned $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Its revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Yamana Gold has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.8. Yamana Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YAMANA GOLD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold’s stock was trading at $3.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AUY stock has increased by 53.6% and is now trading at $5.56.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

KNOWLES (NYSE:KN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KN)

Knowles last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.8. Knowles has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KNOWLES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:KN)

Knowles’ stock was trading at $14.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KN stock has decreased by 4.4% and is now trading at $14.25.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.