TREX (NYSE:TREX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TREX)

Trex last released its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm earned $232 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.9. Trex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TREX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TREX)

Trex’s stock was trading at $43.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TREX stock has increased by 77.3% and is now trading at $77.34.

GATES INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:GTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial last released its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm earned $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.2. Gates Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GATES INDUSTRIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial’s stock was trading at $8.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GTES shares have increased by 39.4% and is now trading at $12.24.

HAMILTON LANE (NASDAQ:HLNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane last posted its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm earned $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hamilton Lane has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Hamilton Lane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HAMILTON LANE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane’s stock was trading at $56.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HLNE stock has increased by 25.6% and is now trading at $71.47.

MATRIX SERVICE (NASDAQ:MTRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Matrix Service has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Matrix Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MATRIX SERVICE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service’s stock was trading at $11.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTRX stock has decreased by 24.6% and is now trading at $8.35.