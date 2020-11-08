CVR PARTNERS (NYSE:UAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners last released its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.16. CVR Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CVR Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CVR PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners’ stock was trading at $1.27 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UAN stock has decreased by 46.1% and is now trading at $0.6842.

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES (NYSE:PXD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources last released its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pioneer Natural Resources has generated $8.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Pioneer Natural Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources’ stock was trading at $70.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PXD stock has increased by 13.3% and is now trading at $79.58.

TALOS ENERGY (NYSE:TALO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The firm earned $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.88 million. Talos Energy has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.2. Talos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TALOS ENERGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy’s stock was trading at $7.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TALO shares have decreased by 17.5% and is now trading at $6.05.

THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP (NASDAQ:LSXMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $1.87 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0.

HOW HAS THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stock was trading at $41.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LSXMB shares have decreased by 12.7% and is now trading at $36.14.