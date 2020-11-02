Earnings results for Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Intersect ENT last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.15. The business earned $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intersect ENT has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Intersect ENT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.97%. The high price target for XENT is $30.00 and the low price target for XENT is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intersect ENT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.07, Intersect ENT has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $15.50. Intersect ENT has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Intersect ENT does not currently pay a dividend. Intersect ENT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Intersect ENT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by insiders. 84.32% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Intersect ENT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($1.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -8.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -8.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intersect ENT has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

