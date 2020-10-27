Earnings results for Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Howard Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Howard Bancorp has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. Howard Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Howard Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.30%. The high price target for HBMD is $17.50 and the low price target for HBMD is $17.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Howard Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.50, Howard Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 79.3% from its current price of $9.76. Howard Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Howard Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Howard Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Howard Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $61,380.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 18.75% of the stock of Howard Bancorp is held by insiders. 54.07% of the stock of Howard Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Howard Bancorp are expected to decrease by -35.29% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Howard Bancorp is -11.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Howard Bancorp is -11.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Howard Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

