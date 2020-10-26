Earnings results for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

HSBC last announced its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. HSBC has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year. HSBC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HSBC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.15%. The high price target for HSBC is $42.00 and the low price target for HSBC is $42.00. There are currently 9 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” HSBC also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

HSBC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 9 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, HSBC has a forecasted upside of 101.1% from its current price of $20.88. HSBC has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC does not currently pay a dividend. HSBC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

In the past three months, HSBC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of HSBC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC



Earnings for HSBC are expected to grow by 70.29% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $2.35 per share. The P/E ratio of HSBC is -208.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HSBC is -208.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HSBC has a PEG Ratio of 1.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HSBC has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here