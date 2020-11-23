Earnings results for Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Huami last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 18th, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.97 million for the quarter. Huami has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Huami has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Dividend Strength: Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami does not currently pay a dividend. Huami does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huami (NYSE:HMI)

In the past three months, Huami insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.91% of the stock of Huami is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Huami (NYSE:HMI



The P/E ratio of Huami is 15.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.24. The P/E ratio of Huami is 15.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.08. Huami has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

