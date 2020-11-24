Earnings results for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Huazhu Group last announced its earnings results on September 14th, 2020. The reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Huazhu Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huazhu Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.36%. The high price target for HTHT is $48.50 and the low price target for HTHT is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group has a dividend yield of 0.61%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huazhu Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huazhu Group is 37.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huazhu Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.62% next year. This indicates that Huazhu Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

In the past three months, Huazhu Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.40% of the stock of Huazhu Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 45.49% of the stock of Huazhu Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT



Earnings for Huazhu Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Huazhu Group is -62.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Huazhu Group is -62.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Huazhu Group has a P/B Ratio of 14.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

