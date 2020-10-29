Earnings results for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Hub Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780 million. Hub Group has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.5. Hub Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hub Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.63%. The high price target for HUBG is $62.00 and the low price target for HUBG is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hub Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.29, Hub Group has a forecasted upside of 7.6% from its current price of $49.51. Hub Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group does not currently pay a dividend. Hub Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

In the past three months, Hub Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $317,040.00 in company stock. Only 5.12% of the stock of Hub Group is held by insiders. 90.76% of the stock of Hub Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)



Earnings for Hub Group are expected to grow by 24.79% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Hub Group is 20.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Hub Group is 20.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. Hub Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

