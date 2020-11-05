Earnings results for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

HubSpot last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The business earned $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. HubSpot has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year. HubSpot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HubSpot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $274.19, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.91%. The high price target for HUBS is $365.00 and the low price target for HUBS is $160.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

HubSpot has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $274.19, HubSpot has a forecasted downside of 15.9% from its current price of $326.07. HubSpot has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot does not currently pay a dividend. HubSpot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

In the past three months, HubSpot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,089,114.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of HubSpot is held by insiders. 92.05% of the stock of HubSpot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS



Earnings for HubSpot are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.53) to ($1.55) per share. The P/E ratio of HubSpot is -195.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HubSpot is -195.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HubSpot has a P/B Ratio of 21.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here