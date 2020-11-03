Earnings results for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 16 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Hudbay Minerals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hudbay Minerals has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Hudbay Minerals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.74, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.07%. The high price target for HBM is $7.25 and the low price target for HBM is $3.90. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hudbay Minerals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. Hudbay Minerals has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hudbay Minerals has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Hudbay Minerals will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Hudbay Minerals will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

In the past three months, Hudbay Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.26% of the stock of Hudbay Minerals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM



Earnings for Hudbay Minerals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to $0.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Hudbay Minerals is -2.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hudbay Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

