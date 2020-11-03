Earnings results for Hudson (NYSE:HUD)

Hudson Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Hudson last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter. Hudson has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year. Hudson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.41%. The high price target for HUD is $12.00 and the low price target for HUD is $7.70. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hudson has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.90, Hudson has a forecasted upside of 29.4% from its current price of $7.65. Hudson has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Hudson does not currently pay a dividend. Hudson does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hudson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.54% of the stock of Hudson is held by institutions.

Earnings for Hudson are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.89) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Hudson is -4.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hudson is -4.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hudson has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

