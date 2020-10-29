Earnings results for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Hudson Pacific Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hudson Pacific Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.38%. The high price target for HPP is $41.00 and the low price target for HPP is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hudson Pacific Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.50, Hudson Pacific Properties has a forecasted upside of 46.4% from its current price of $19.47. Hudson Pacific Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hudson Pacific Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 49.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hudson Pacific Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Hudson Pacific Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

In the past three months, Hudson Pacific Properties insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $115,450.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.37% of the stock of Hudson Pacific Properties is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP



Earnings for Hudson Pacific Properties are expected to grow by 2.04% in the coming year, from $1.96 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 34.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Hudson Pacific Properties is 34.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. Hudson Pacific Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

