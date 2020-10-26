Earnings results for Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Humanigen last posted its earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Humanigen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Humanigen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 26th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Humanigen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.05%. The high price target for HGEN is $25.00 and the low price target for HGEN is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN)

Humanigen does not currently pay a dividend. Humanigen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN)

In the past three months, Humanigen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Humanigen (NYSE:HGEN



More latest stories: here