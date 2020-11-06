Earnings results for Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hunt Companies Finance Trust is 106.25%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hunt Companies Finance Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 141.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Hunt Companies Finance Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

In the past three months, Hunt Companies Finance Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,960.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Hunt Companies Finance Trust is held by insiders. 36.33% of the stock of Hunt Companies Finance Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust are expected to decrease by -22.58% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Hunt Companies Finance Trust is 9.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Hunt Companies Finance Trust is 9.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.56. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

