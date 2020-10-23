Earnings results for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company earned $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.32%. The high price target for PGC is $33.50 and the low price target for PGC is $33.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.50, Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a forecasted upside of 94.3% from its current price of $17.24. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend yield of 1.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 8.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Peapack-Gladstone Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.87% next year. This indicates that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Peapack-Gladstone Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,732.00 in company stock. Only 4.49% of the stock of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is held by insiders. 68.74% of the stock of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial are expected to grow by 21.85% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 9.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Peapack-Gladstone Financial is 9.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a PEG Ratio of 3.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

