Earnings results for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Huntington Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Huntington Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.92%. The high price target for HBAN is $15.00 and the low price target for HBAN is $7.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Huntington Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.17, Huntington Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 4.9% from its current price of $9.69. Huntington Bancshares has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Huntington Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 47.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huntington Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.22% next year. This indicates that Huntington Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

In the past three months, Huntington Bancshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by insiders. 71.45% of the stock of Huntington Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN



Earnings for Huntington Bancshares are expected to grow by 48.48% in the coming year, from $0.66 to $0.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Huntington Bancshares is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Huntington Bancshares has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Huntington Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

