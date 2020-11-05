Earnings results for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $2.86. The company earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries has generated $14.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Huntington Ingalls Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $213.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.32%. The high price target for HII is $270.00 and the low price target for HII is $160.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $213.00, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a forecasted upside of 41.3% from its current price of $150.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huntington Ingalls Industries has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 29.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huntington Ingalls Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.48% next year. This indicates that Huntington Ingalls Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

In the past three months, Huntington Ingalls Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $91,338.00 in company stock. Only 2.76% of the stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries is held by insiders. 85.28% of the stock of Huntington Ingalls Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII



Earnings for Huntington Ingalls Industries are expected to decrease by -17.01% in the coming year, from $14.40 to $11.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.45. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

