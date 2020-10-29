Earnings results for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Huntsman last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntsman has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5. Huntsman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huntsman in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.94%. The high price target for HUN is $30.00 and the low price target for HUN is $16.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Huntsman has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Huntsman is 42.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Huntsman will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.33% next year. This indicates that Huntsman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

In the past three months, Huntsman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.40% of the stock of Huntsman is held by insiders. 75.43% of the stock of Huntsman is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN



Earnings for Huntsman are expected to grow by 141.94% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Huntsman is 5.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Huntsman is 5.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.36. Huntsman has a PEG Ratio of 7.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Huntsman has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

