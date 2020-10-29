Earnings results for Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Huttig Building Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $192 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Huttig Building Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Huttig Building Products.

Dividend Strength: Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products does not currently pay a dividend. Huttig Building Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

In the past three months, Huttig Building Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.92% of the stock of Huttig Building Products is held by insiders. 36.55% of the stock of Huttig Building Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP



The P/E ratio of Huttig Building Products is -5.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Huttig Building Products is -5.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Huttig Building Products has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

