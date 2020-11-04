Earnings results for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Hyatt Hotels last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.42. The business earned $250 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Hyatt Hotels has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyatt Hotels in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.12%. The high price target for H is $82.00 and the low price target for H is $25.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 13 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hyatt Hotels has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.87, and is based on no buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.93, Hyatt Hotels has a forecasted downside of 16.1% from its current price of $58.33. Hyatt Hotels has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels does not currently pay a dividend. Hyatt Hotels does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

In the past three months, Hyatt Hotels insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $289,191.00 in company stock. Only 22.80% of the stock of Hyatt Hotels is held by insiders. 36.06% of the stock of Hyatt Hotels is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H



Earnings for Hyatt Hotels are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.42) to ($2.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Hyatt Hotels is 23.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Hyatt Hotels is 23.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Hyatt Hotels has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

