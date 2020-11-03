Earnings results for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.71%. The high price target for HY is $38.00 and the low price target for HY is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a forecasted downside of 11.7% from its current price of $43.04. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling pays a meaningful dividend of 3.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has been increasing its dividend for 6 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

In the past three months, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.91% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by insiders. 43.69% of the stock of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 20.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is 20.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

