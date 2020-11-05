Earnings results for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55.

IAC/InterActiveCorp last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.95. The firm earned $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. IAC/InterActiveCorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. IAC/InterActiveCorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAC/InterActiveCorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $203.68, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 55.51%. The high price target for IAC is $323.00 and the low price target for IAC is $135.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp does not currently pay a dividend. IAC/InterActiveCorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

In the past three months, IAC/InterActiveCorp insiders have bought 14,892.02% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $56,621,711.00 in company stock and sold $377,679.00 in company stock. Only 11.50% of the stock of IAC/InterActiveCorp is held by insiders. Only 1.38% of the stock of IAC/InterActiveCorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC



Earnings for IAC/InterActiveCorp are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.76) to ($1.17) per share.

