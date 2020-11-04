Earnings results for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

IAMGOLD last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. IAMGOLD has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.28%. The high price target for IAG is $9.00 and the low price target for IAG is $3.25. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

IAMGOLD has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.67, IAMGOLD has a forecasted upside of 52.3% from its current price of $3.72. IAMGOLD has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD does not currently pay a dividend. IAMGOLD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

In the past three months, IAMGOLD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 51.14% of the stock of IAMGOLD is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG



Earnings for IAMGOLD are expected to grow by 126.92% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of IAMGOLD is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IAMGOLD is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IAMGOLD has a PEG Ratio of 4.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IAMGOLD has a P/B Ratio of 0.72. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

