Earnings results for Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Icahn Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on August 7th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.81. The firm earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Icahn Enterprises has generated ($5.23) earnings per share over the last year. Icahn Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Icahn Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Dividend Strength: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Icahn Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

In the past three months, Icahn Enterprises insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,000,025.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 90.10% of the stock of Icahn Enterprises is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 97.98% of the stock of Icahn Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP



Earnings for Icahn Enterprises are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.65) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Icahn Enterprises is -8.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Icahn Enterprises is -8.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Icahn Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 1.00. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

