ICON plc is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.74.

Icon last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business earned $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Icon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Icon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $177.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.85%. The high price target for ICLR is $220.00 and the low price target for ICLR is $140.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Icon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $177.20, Icon has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $203.33. Icon has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Icon does not currently pay a dividend. Icon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Icon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.00% of the stock of Icon is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 83.74% of the stock of Icon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Icon are expected to grow by 22.36% in the coming year, from $6.26 to $7.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Icon is 33.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Icon is 33.89, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.61. Icon has a PEG Ratio of 4.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Icon has a P/B Ratio of 6.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

