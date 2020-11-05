Earnings results for ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

ICU Medical last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The company earned $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.37 million. Its revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has generated $7.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. ICU Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $214.00, ICU Medical has a forecasted upside of 14.4% from its current price of $187.06. ICU Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical does not currently pay a dividend. ICU Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

In the past three months, ICU Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,716,070.00 in company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by insiders. 92.37% of the stock of ICU Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI



Earnings for ICU Medical are expected to grow by 18.57% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $6.45 per share. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 48.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of ICU Medical is 48.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.60. ICU Medical has a P/B Ratio of 2.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

