Earnings results for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.78.

IDACORP last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company earned $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. IDACORP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDACORP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.14%. The high price target for IDA is $110.00 and the low price target for IDA is $96.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDACORP has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.83, IDACORP has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $88.54. IDACORP has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP pays a meaningful dividend of 2.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IDACORP has been increasing its dividend for 8 years. The dividend payout ratio of IDACORP is 58.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IDACORP will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.02% next year. This indicates that IDACORP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

In the past three months, IDACORP insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $406,639.00 in company stock. Only 0.53% of the stock of IDACORP is held by insiders. 77.16% of the stock of IDACORP is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for IDACORP are expected to grow by 2.17% in the coming year, from $4.60 to $4.70 per share. The P/E ratio of IDACORP is 19.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of IDACORP is 19.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.62. IDACORP has a PEG Ratio of 7.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IDACORP has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

