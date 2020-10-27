Earnings results for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.52.

IDEX last issued its earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company earned $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. IDEX has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. IDEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $172.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.25%. The high price target for IEX is $215.00 and the low price target for IEX is $140.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $172.50, IDEX has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $190.08. IDEX has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX has a dividend yield of 1.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IDEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of IDEX is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IDEX will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.04% next year. This indicates that IDEX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

In the past three months, IDEX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,872,661.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of IDEX is held by insiders. 97.01% of the stock of IDEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDEX (NYSE:IEX



Earnings for IDEX are expected to grow by 14.20% in the coming year, from $4.86 to $5.55 per share. The P/E ratio of IDEX is 38.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of IDEX is 38.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. IDEX has a PEG Ratio of 3.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IDEX has a P/B Ratio of 6.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

