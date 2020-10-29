Earnings results for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm earned $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.9. IDEXX Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDEXX Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $374.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.50%. The high price target for IDXX is $422.00 and the low price target for IDXX is $310.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDEXX Laboratories has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. IDEXX Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

In the past three months, IDEXX Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $46,594,823.00 in company stock. Only 2.53% of the stock of IDEXX Laboratories is held by insiders. 87.01% of the stock of IDEXX Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX



Earnings for IDEXX Laboratories are expected to grow by 11.71% in the coming year, from $5.72 to $6.39 per share. The P/E ratio of IDEXX Laboratories is 79.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of IDEXX Laboratories is 79.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. IDEXX Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 4.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IDEXX Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 204.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

