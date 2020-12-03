Earnings results for IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

IDT last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 1st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter. IDT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. IDT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Dividend Strength: IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT does not currently pay a dividend. IDT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IDT (NYSE:IDT)

In the past three months, IDT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,880.00 in company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of IDT is held by insiders. 38.76% of the stock of IDT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDT (NYSE:IDT



The P/E ratio of IDT is 15.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of IDT is 15.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.84. IDT has a P/B Ratio of 4.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here