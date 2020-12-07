Earnings results for IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Analyst Opinion on IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

Dividend Strength: IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES does not currently pay a dividend. IES does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IES (NASDAQ:IESC)

In the past three months, IES insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $151,768.00 in company stock. 61.76% of the stock of IES is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.15% of the stock of IES is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IES (NASDAQ:IESC



The P/E ratio of IES is 23.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.33. The P/E ratio of IES is 23.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 81.34. IES has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here