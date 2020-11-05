Earnings results for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

II-VI last posted its earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.58 million. II-VI has generated ($0.79) earnings per share over the last year. II-VI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for II-VI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.53%. The high price target for IIVI is $71.00 and the low price target for IIVI is $36.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

II-VI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.43, II-VI has a forecasted upside of 10.5% from its current price of $47.43. II-VI has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI does not currently pay a dividend. II-VI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

In the past three months, II-VI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $761,685.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of II-VI is held by insiders. 97.00% of the stock of II-VI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI



Earnings for II-VI are expected to grow by 43.02% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.56 per share. The P/E ratio of II-VI is -53.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of II-VI is -53.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. II-VI has a PEG Ratio of 1.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. II-VI has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here