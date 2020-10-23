Earnings results for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.04.

Illinois Tool Works last announced its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has generated $7.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Illinois Tool Works has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $172.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.34%. The high price target for ITW is $220.00 and the low price target for ITW is $145.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Illinois Tool Works has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.94, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $172.80, Illinois Tool Works has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $201.72. Illinois Tool Works has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Illinois Tool Works has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 58.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Illinois Tool Works will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.90% next year. This indicates that Illinois Tool Works will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

In the past three months, Illinois Tool Works insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,240,677.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by insiders. 78.12% of the stock of Illinois Tool Works is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)



Earnings for Illinois Tool Works are expected to grow by 19.10% in the coming year, from $5.81 to $6.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 29.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Illinois Tool Works is 29.62, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.14. Illinois Tool Works has a PEG Ratio of 6.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Illinois Tool Works has a P/B Ratio of 21.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

