Earnings results for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

Illumina last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company earned $633 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.2. Illumina has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Illumina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $323.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.30%. The high price target for ILMN is $400.00 and the low price target for ILMN is $280.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Illumina has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.12, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $323.00, Illumina has a forecasted upside of 4.3% from its current price of $309.69. Illumina has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina does not currently pay a dividend. Illumina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

In the past three months, Illumina insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,075,850.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Illumina is held by insiders. 92.89% of the stock of Illumina is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN



Earnings for Illumina are expected to grow by 51.38% in the coming year, from $4.36 to $6.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Illumina is 66.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Illumina is 66.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Illumina has a PEG Ratio of 10.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Illumina has a P/B Ratio of 9.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

