Earnings results for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

Imax Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

IMAX last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company earned $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IMAX has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year. IMAX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IMAX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.18%. The high price target for IMAX is $18.00 and the low price target for IMAX is $14.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IMAX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.94, IMAX has a forecasted upside of 35.2% from its current price of $11.79. IMAX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX does not currently pay a dividend. IMAX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

In the past three months, IMAX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of IMAX is held by insiders. 68.07% of the stock of IMAX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX



Earnings for IMAX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.76) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of IMAX is -14.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IMAX is -14.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IMAX has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

