Earnings results for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.9.

iMedia Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. The firm earned $124.52 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iMedia Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.39%. The high price target for IMBI is $13.00 and the low price target for IMBI is $9.50. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iMedia Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, iMedia Brands has a forecasted upside of 48.4% from its current price of $7.75. iMedia Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands does not currently pay a dividend. iMedia Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

In the past three months, iMedia Brands insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,600,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 21.98% of the stock of iMedia Brands is held by insiders. Only 9.58% of the stock of iMedia Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI



The P/E ratio of iMedia Brands is -1.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iMedia Brands is -1.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iMedia Brands has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

